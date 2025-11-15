WFI lifts suspension on Aman, Neha

new delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday lifted the suspensions of Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat and junior grappler Neha Sangwan, who were barred for turning up overweight at major international championships earlier this year.

The development means that both the wrestlers will be able to enter the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

Paris Games bronze winner Aman was suspended for being overweight during the Worlds in Croatia.