WFI chief welcomes decision

Ahmedabad: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Friday welcomed the news of Vinesh Phogat’s retirement reversal decision on Friday.

Singh, happy with the call, however, added that her comeback will be in line “with the rules and regulations of the WFI”.

“The entire WFI welcomes Vinesh for coming out of her retirement. But her comeback will be as per the rules and regulations of the WFI...She didn’t apply for the league (WPL). The deadline has already expired. Around 300 athletes from across the world have applied for it. She must have something in her mind regarding her comeback,” the WFI chief said.