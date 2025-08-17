Wet start to the racing festival in TN

Coimbatore: Cloud clover and then mild showers, which provided the right ambience for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2025 at the Kari Motor Speedway on the outskirts of the bustling city. Day one action on the picturesque circuit was fairly clean, with various categories of cars on view. The focus, was, obviously, on the IRL cars, which looked nippy on the flat straight.

Leading the way was Roul Hyman, as he stormed through to a win for Goa Aces. Roul did face resistance from Jon Lancaster but the Goan was on song in these conditions. In Race 1 of the FLGB4 category in the 28th edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, a superb qualifying lap from Mehul Agarwal saw him get P1 on the grid. However, he was not able to hold on to the lead as TS Diljit had a good start. With racing conditions improving, Diljit could not hold on. That saw Dhruv Goswami in attack mode as he raced to victory. The Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) was founded by Akhilesh Reddy, Armaan Ebrahim, and Aditya Patel. The RPPL powers the Indian Racing Festival. With innovation, inclusivity, and identity at its core, RPPL is building a homegrown, FIA-recognised racing ecosystem for India and overseas drivers.