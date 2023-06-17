West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into World Cup Qualifier unbeaten

Dubai: West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will enter the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier high on confidence, having won both their warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

Netherlands and Nepal will also both enter the group stages on the back of victories, with the Netherlands overcoming Ireland while Nepal beat Oman.

Powell powers West Indies to big win against UAE

Big-hitting Rovman Powell’s rapid century helped the West Indies defeat UAE by 114 runs at Takashinga, Harare on Thursday. Nicholas Pooran’s 74 had helped the Windies to a commanding position before three wickets in nine balls saw his side slip to 198-7 midway.

But Powell combined with Keemo Paul to put on 139 for the eighth wicket, the former eventually dismissed for 105 from just 55 balls as the Windies posted 374 for nine.

The UAE had a centurion of their own in the form of Basil Hameed, who batted valiantly to reach 122 not out as his side fell 114 runs short. Yannic Cariah was again the star of the West Indies attack as he took four for 58 to back up his four-wicket haul in the first warm-up game.

Zimbabwe go two from two after dominant Scotland victory

Brandon McMullen fell one run short of a half-century as Scotland were bowled out for 163 having been put into bat by hosts Zimbabwe.

The right-hander put on an innings-high partnership of 47 runs with Matthew Cross for the second wicket before the latter was bowled by Brad Evans for 32.

McMullen was unable to build another partnership before he was dismissed by Ryan Burl for 49, with late cameos from Jack Jarvis (26) and Christopher McBride (20) pushing Scotland past 150.

In response, Zimbabwe chased the modest total inside 25 overs with six wickets to spare.

Sikandar Raza top scored with 44 from 28 balls while Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine both made 37, with Micheal Leask’s two quick wickets only providing temporary resistance. Karunaratne century sets up big win for Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne made a sparkling century as Sri Lanka handed USA a 198-run defeat in Bulawayo. Karunaratne was joined at the crease by Kusal Mendis in the seventh over with Sri Lanka 39 for one, before the pair combined for a 191-run partnership to power the Lions to 392

for five.