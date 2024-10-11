West Indies thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Sharjah: Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack starred with an impressive four-wicket haul as

West Indies cantered to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

After restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8, courtesy Ramharack’s fine bowling spell of 4/17 from her four overs, the West Indies overhauled the target with as many as 43 balls to spare.

Captain Hayley Matthews (34) and Stafanie Taylor (27 retired hurt) shared 52 runs for the

opening wicket before Deandra Dottin made a quickfire 19 not out off just 7 balls with the help of

two sixes.

West Indies scored 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs, to notch their second win in three matches and keep themselves afloat for a semifinal spot.

Earlier, put in to bat, Bangladesh were going strong at 58 for 2 at the end of the first 10 overs but they could never

accelerate from there. Instead, they lost six wickets in the second half of their innings for the addition of just 45 runs.