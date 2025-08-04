West Indies beat Pakistan in T20 thriller

Lauderhill: Jason Holder took four wickets and then smashed a boundary off the final ball of the game to lift West Indies to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan and level the three-match Twenty20 cricket international series.

The veteran allrounder bowled an inspired spell to take 4-19 off four overs, as Pakistan struggled to 133 for nine after it won the toss and batted in Florida.

The West Indies reply also stumbled as Pakistan’s spinners kept scoring difficult but late cameos by Gudakesh Motie and Romario

Shepherd kept West Indies just about in the contest before Holder’s heroics off Pakistan talisman Shaheen Shah Afridi’s final delivery

clinched it.