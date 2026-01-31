West Bengal third in medal count at 69th National School Games

Kolkata: West Bengal is currently placed third in the national medal tally at the 69th National School Games 2025–26, with a total



of 147 medals—70 gold, 37 silver and 36 bronze—earned through consistent performances across individual and team events in multiple disciplines and age groups.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 454 medals, followed by Haryana with 257.

Gymnastics and Yogasana formed the backbone of the state’s medal haul. Gymnastics alone accounted for 64 medals, including 35 gold, 18 silver and 11 bronze, across artistic and acrobatic events. Yogasana followed with a total of 20 medals—14 gold, five silver and one bronze.

The Yogasana competitiwons for Under-14 and Under-19 boys and girls were organised by the

Bengal School Education Department and conducted by the School Games Federation of India at Digha in East Midnapore from January 22 to 26.

In Under-14 category, which saw participation from 32 units, Bengal won seven of the eight gold medals on offer, along with one silver.

In Under-19 category, contested by 35 units, the state secured six gold and two silver medals. Bengal also clinched the overall championship titles in both boys’ and girls’ sections at the Under-14 and Under-19 levels. The state further strengthened its position by winning the gold medal in the Under-19 girls’ beach volleyball competition held at Digha from January 28 to 30. In other sports, volleyball contributed three gold medals, while table tennis added three gold, two silver and three bronze.

Weightlifting accounted for three gold, one silver and one bronze, while swimming delivered seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Diving yielded one gold and two bronze medals, while athletics contributed three gold, five silver and three bronze. Shooting added two silver and one bronze, kurash one silver and two bronze, karate one silver and three bronze, and archery one silver and one bronze.

Further medals came from wushu with two bronze, taekwondo with four bronze, boxing with one bronze, and football with one bronze.