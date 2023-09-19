We’re world champions, we’ll be favourites at Asian Games: Sen

New Delhi: Young star Lakshya Sen said India, the Thomas Cup champions, are favourites to win the Asian Games men’s team gold in badminton, and he is also nourishing the dream of meeting compatriot and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra during the quadrennial event.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, was one of the architects of India’s epic Thomas Cup victory in May last year.

He said India will be a top contender for the gold at Asian Games. “Definitely, the team is looking really good. It is the same team that won the Thomas Cup, so we are going as world champions. I think the players who are playing against us know that it is not easy (to defeat India), as we can beat any team in the world,” Sen told PTI. Sen underlined the need for a collective effort at the Asian Games.

“I don’t think we lack confidence. We have this camaraderie, and we know how to go about it. All the teams are tough and we have to give our best. “We will need a good, collective effort to do well there. The whole team is positive and we are hoping for a good result,” Sen said. The 22-year-old from Almora, who won a silver at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will be playing only the team championships at the 19th edition of the showpiece.

“It will be my first experience at the Asian Games. It is a similar kind of atmosphere, like the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics.

“So I am looking forward to the event and also I will be getting a chance to meet other Indian and foreign athletes, and learn about their sports and life,” said Sen.