‘We’re working hard to fix fitness and fielding woes’

Navi Mumbai: India skipper skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said quick fixes in the fielding and fitness department were not possible but her team will plug those gaps eventually with the help of a recently appointed full-time support staff. The team has struggled with fielding and fitness issues for a long time.

As India Women prepare to take on Australia in a three-match T20 series starting here on Friday, the focus is on how Harmanpreet ends her poor run with the bat following six single-digit scores in nine outings.

Also, India dropped a total of 8 catches over the last 2 ODIs seven in the second match itself in their 0-3 loss to the mighty Aussies. “If we talk about the team’s performance, we are playing very good cricket in patches. Fielding and fitness are something that we have been talking about for a long time. We have been working on it too,” Kaur told the media.