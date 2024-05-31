We’re playing good hockey but also struggling at times: Harmanpreet

London: India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh feels his side is playing good hockey but only in patches and this will have to be ironed out in the upcoming FIH Pro League games here as the team prepares for the ultimate test at the Paris Olympics.

The side is currently third in the table with 21 points from 12 matches. Harmanpreet’s side will take on Germany and Great Britain, sixth and ninth on the charts, in the decisive London leg of the Pro League, which commences here on Saturday. India will first take on the Germans.

India are coming into the London leg of the Pro League on the back of a mixed performance in Antwerp, Belgium where they won two hard-fought matches against Argentina and lost an equal number of games to the hosts.

“We played scintillating hockey in some moments while we struggled in a few others, but the team is constantly improving,” Harmanpreet said in a Hockey India release on Friday.

“We also used this opportunity to give some match experience to the younger players in the squad and improve our overall chemistry,” he

added.