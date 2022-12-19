We're made to work hard for this win, says Rahul after Test match

Chattogram: India captain KL Rahul admitted that his team was made to really work hard by Bangladesh to register a comprehensive 188-run win in the first Test of the two-match series here on Sunday.

Needing four Bangladesh wickets on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Indian wrapped up the match inside one hour in the morning session, bowling out the hosts for 324 in 113.2 overs.

This was after Bangladesh offered dogged resistance on the fourth day morning session on Saturday with Zakir Hasan (100) hitting a patient century, while Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) scoring a fifty.

"Hard fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win. Really happy we did that," Rahul, who registered his first Test win as skipper, said at the post-match presentation.

"It (the pitch) did flatten out, didn't worry us. Looked like the batters were batting comfortably. Getting runs was hard for the first three days. The way their (Bangladesh) openers batted, we had to work hard."

Rahul said India wanted to turn things around after losing the ODI series 1-2 to Bangladesh.

"We've been here for a while. The one-day series, it didn't go as we wanted. Our intensity was really high. We know no victory comes high."

The India skippper lauded his batting unit, especially Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for their contributions in the win.

"We batted well in the first innings as well. It was a job well done by Shreyas and Puji (Pujara), even Pant's counter-attack. Really happy for them (Gill and Pujara), they utilised the opportunity.

He also lavished praise on the bowling unit. "Very pleased with the way we bowled. The pitch wasn't really assisting the bowlers, but they found something. Umesh (Yadav) bowled a couple of great spells and brought us back into the game. We've built this attack over the years.