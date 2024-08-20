We’ll be drawing on Green, Marsh a bit more against India: Cummins

Melbourne: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins expects greater workload with the ball for all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this summer.

Cummins wants both the all-rounders to share the workload with the team’s frontline pace attack in the gruelling five-Test series starting November.

“It’s been huge (having the all-rounders). In some ways we haven’t had to use them as much as we thought we would. Which is a great thing.

The last couple of summers have been pretty light (with) quick Test matches,” Cummins said at the launch of Play Cricket week.

“I suspect this summer might be a bit different at time. We’ll be drawing on Cam Green and Mitch Marsh a bit more.

“Even someone like Cam basically started in Shield cricket as a bowler but hasn’t had to bowl heaps in Test matches. Now he is a few years older, I think we will be leaning on him a bit more,” he added. The 25-year-old Green has bagged 35 wickets at 35.31 in 28 Tests so far in his career.