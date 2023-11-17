Kolkata: Mitchell Starc asserted that “We want to take on the best,” after five-time champions Australia set up a mouth-watering World Cup summit showdown with tournament hosts India.

Heading into the final with a perfect 10 wins, India have been the team to beat in the World Cup, and Australia are relishing the challenge of crossing swords with the formidable home side.

Australia on Thursday prevailed over South Africa by three wickets in a see-saw contest at Eden Gardens.

“We want to take on the best,” Starc said at the post-match media interaction.

“They’ve been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the finals. So that’s what World Cups are about. It’s why we play the game.

“We certainly come up against a team that have obviously led from the front through the tournament and they’re undefeated,” Starc said.

Both teams had crossed swords in their opening fixture of the tournament in what turned out be a one-sided affair with India winning by six wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 199 in Chennai.

“We played them in the first game of the tournament, now we get to take them on in the last. So yeah, what a place to be at the end of a World Cup,” he added.