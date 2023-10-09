We struggled to get on top of Indian spinners, says Smith

Chennai: Bowled out for 199 in their high-profile World Cup opener, Steve Smith admitted that the Australian batters failed to get on top of the Indian spinners on a tacky Chepauk surface.

Opting to bat first in a surprise move, Australia were sitting pretty at 110 for two before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) triggered a collapse with his triple blows in the middle overs.

The total proved to be too less as India romped home with six wickets and nine overs to spare for a fine start to the tournament. “All their spinners bowled really nicely. Obviously, they had the wicket to suit as well,” Smith said in the mixed zone.

“It was challenging against the spin since they are all very quality spinners. They really worked well together, and we struggled to get on top of them.”

Besides Jadeja, wrist spinner Kuldeep picked up two wickets while there was one wicket for Ravichandran Ashwin. In reply, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 85 and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 97-run knock to complete the task in 41.2 overs, having recovered from 2/3 in the second over.