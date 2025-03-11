We learned from past defeats: Kohli

Dubai: Superstar Virat Kohli says lessons learned from tough defeats in past ICC knock-out games have the paved the way for India’s second major title in less than 12 months.

It was a total team effort from Rohit Sharma’s men over the course of their campaign in the UAE.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a Champions Trophy, and the format is really good. This was our aim. After a tough tour of Australia, we came here and won a big tournament, which has once again boosted our confidence as a team,” Kohli said. “Throughout the tournament, different players stepped up in different matches. There were moments in past tournaments where we weren’t able to finish games or capitalise on crucial situations. This time, we learned from those experiences.”