We have to adapt to tough surfaces: Vettori after loss to MI

Mumbai: Urging his batters to suitably tweak their approach on “difficult” surfaces, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori said they cannot expect belters at every venue and need to up their game after being outgunned by a wily Mumbai Indians in their IPL clash here.

MI produced some show on a tricky pitch here at the Wankhede Stadium which had assistance for spin and pace for the seamers, especially with the slow and short balls to win the contest by four wickets on Thursday.

“I feel like no one really has control over their surface, so there’s a little bit of luck involved in terms of coming up against wickets that don’t suit us,” Vettori said. “There has to be more to it from our side that we have to adapt. We know that conditions like this exist India. So the ball’s in our court to realise that,” the New Zealander said.