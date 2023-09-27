We have done our research: Babar Azam ahead of maiden visit to India

Lahore: Most of the Pakistan squad members have not played in India before but skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday exuded confidence, saying his team has done its homework for the ODI World Cup beginning on October 5.

Pakistan team’s visas were finally cleared on Monday night and the side will be reaching Hyderabad via Dubai on Wednesday. Only Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman have played in India before. Babar could not travel to India for the T20 World Cup in 2016 due to an injury.

“Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries,” said Babar in the pre-departure media conference here. “It is quite an honour for me to travel as the captain this time around, I hope we come back with a trophy this time,” he added.

Azam, one of the leading batters in the game, will be expected to score a bagful for runs for his team in the ICC showpiece. He is especially looking forward to the big game against India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

“I am excited to play in Ahmedabad as it will be jam-packed.”