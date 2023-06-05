We don’t feel any pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy: Rahul Dravid

London: They may not have won an ICC title in 10 years but India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday insisted his team is not feeling any pressure going into the World Test Championship final against Australia.

However, the former India captain said it would be nice to win the trophy as it is something his team has worked towards over the last two years.

India lost the inaugural WTC final to New

Zealand in 2021 and have been guilty of faltering in knockout games.

“No, not at all. I mean we don’t feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy. Of course it would be nice to do it. It would be certainly nice to be able to win an ICC tournament.

But also in the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here.

So there’s a lot of positives to take from that to see where you stand on the table. Winning series

in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years.

“I think those are things that will never change just because you have or you don’t have an ICC trophy. That’s really the bigger picture,” said Dravid.

‘Rahane should not look at this as a one-off game’

Ajinkya Rahane is set to play his first Test in 18 months and a failure in the game could potentially be career-ending. Dravid had a word of advice for the experienced batter.

“Firstly it’s good to have him. We’ve had a few injuries which have probably led to him having the

opportunity to come back into the squad. Great for us to have someone of his quality back.

“He brings obviously a lot of that experience, he brings proven performance in overseas conditions. Even in England he’s played some terrific innings for us.

“He brings terrific catching in the slips as well to the group. He just brings his personality to the group as well which is really important.

He’s led the team to considerable success.

And again, I wouldn’t want him to approach this as just a one-off.”