We are still evolving, says coach Walter

Lahore: Yet another knockout stage heartbreak at yet another ICC event. But perennial bridesmaid South Africa remains on the right track two years before the ODI World Cup at home, feels the team’s head coach Rob Walter after its semifinal exit from the Champions Trophy here.

“Every game we play is a learning opportunity. We just keep trying to take the little lessons. Today is a hard lesson, you feel it a little bit more, because it’s the end of a campaign. But we certainly continue to keep learning from things, little bits here and there, that we can do better. We’re still evolving as a team; there’s no doubt in my mind. Two-and-a-half years to 2027 and that’s the eyes on the prize,” he added.