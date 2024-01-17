We are looking for more attack-minded players, says Stimac

India head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday said his team has a “couple of players” with few injury issues but that will not stop them from going all out in an attempt to secure full points against Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup here on Thursday.

India lost their opening game against tournament favourites Australia 0-2 after a spirited performance, while higher-ranked Uzbekistan are coming off a goal-less draw with Syria.

Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac said, “It is a huge match for us. The first game was an experience for the boys, and now we face another difficult match. Uzbekistan are a very competitive side, and since they did not gain a victory in their last game, we expect them to put a lot of pressure on us.

“But our boys are ready for the challenge. We are happy for this opportunity that lies ahead of us, and our mentality will be to win the game and get three points.” India currently occupy the bottom spot in the group while Syria and Uzbekistan are second and third.