WCL cancels legends match between India and Pakistan

Birmingham: A veterans’ cricket match involving India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends here on Sunday has been cancelled after Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, refused to be a part of it citing the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

The second edition of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tournament, which is co-owned

by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, started on June 18 at Edgbaston here and is scheduled for an August 2 final.

World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is the captain of the India Champions, while the squad also features the likes of Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Varun Aaron among others.

The WCL organisers shared a statement on their X account, detailing the decision of cancellation

and said their intention while conducting the match was to recreate some “happy memories.”

“After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing the recent India vs Pakistan

volleyball match along with a few other fixtures

between the two nations in different sports, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL, just to create some happy memories for people

around the globe.agencies