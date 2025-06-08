WC qualifiers: Haaland on target as Norway humble Italy 3-0

Oslo: Erling Haaland scored and Norway humbled Italy 3-0 for the first time in 25 years in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Haaland on Friday collected a through ball from playmaker Martin Odegaard and rounded goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the box for the third goal three minutes before halftime.

It was his 41st goal in his 42nd match for Norway to the delight of the spectators at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, including King Harald V of Norway.

Haaland also scored when Moldova were beaten 5-0 and Israel 4-2. Norway remained perfect in qualifying after three games in Europe Group I.

Striker Alexander Sorloth received a precise pass from Antonio Nusa then beat Donnarumma with a left foot shot. Nusa, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, was a constant threat to the Italian defence. He left behind two defenders and doubled the advantage with a rising shot from inside the area.

Croatia opened their qualifying with a 7-0 rout of minnow Gibraltar.

In the same Group L, Adam Hložek and Patrik Schick each scored as the unbeaten Czech Republic beat Montenegro 2-0 for a third straight win.

Belgium were 1-0 up on a goal by defender Maxim De Cuyper but Ezgjan Alioski salvaged a draw for North Macedonia in a surprise in Group J.

Wales top the group with seven points from three games after a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein.