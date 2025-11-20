WC feat set to triple brand portfolio of Harmanpreet

new delhi: A barrier-breaking World Cup triumph has led to brands showing unprecedented interest in women cricketers, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose endorsement portfolio is expected to triple in the coming months.

Harmanpreet, who famously caught Nadine de Klerk to complete India’s victory over South Africa in the final, was associated with more than eight brands before the World Cup. That is already changing, said her manager Noopur Kashyap. “Harman was involved in over 8-10 brand endorsements before the World Cup.

But post World Cup, Harmanpreet is expected to triple the the value and number. Brands from non-sporting traditional sports sector have approached and are willing to explore opportunities with her and indicating a broader

acceptance,” Kashyap told PTI.

The 2017 final appearance was a shot in the arm for women’s cricket in India but the title win eight years later has taken the sport’s popularity and brand interest to another level, said Kashyap. “The change is evident in the surge of brand endorsements, demand

and acknowledgment.”