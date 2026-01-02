WC ambitions, Asian Games title defence headline new year for hockey

New Delhi: Following a year of significant achievements, the Indian Hockey team will enter 2026 with an action-packed schedule featuring several marquee international tournaments.

From the pursuit of the FIH Men's World Cup to the defence of their Asian Games title in Japan, the upcoming year will be defined by high-priority international fixtures, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The second season of the Hockey India League (HIL), following its successful revival, will mark the beginning of the new year. The Women's HIL will conclude on January 10 in Ranchi, while the Men's Hero HIL will run from January 3 to January 26. Matches will be held across Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar, with the final scheduled for the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Following the domestic season, the men's team will compete in the Indian leg of the FIH Pro League at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela from February 10-15, followed by the remaining fixtures in Australia from February 21-25. The team will then travel to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom for the remaining Pro League fixtures in June.

The women's team, on the other hand, will compete in the World Cup Qualifiers on home soil in Hyderabad from March 8-14. This tournament is a critical final opportunity for the team to secure a place in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. The qualifiers will feature a competitive field, including England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria.

In August, the team will head to one of the most significant events of the year: the FIH Hockey World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Scheduled for August 14-30, the tournament offers the team a chance to build on recent Olympic success and contend for a podium finish.

The season will continue in September as both teams head to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the 20th Asian Games, held from September 19 to October 4. As defending champions, the Indian Men's team will aim to retain their title and secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Alongside these international milestones, Hockey India remains committed to grassroots development. An extensive domestic calendar is planned to provide competitive exposure to younger players and identify emerging talent for the senior national programs. agencies