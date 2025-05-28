Waugh urges Suryavanshi to ‘control’

mumbai: Can he play the same way next year? Wondered Steve Waugh as he spoke about India’s newest IPL batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, expressing disbelief at the 14-year-old’s impeccable timing and advising him to focus on “control” to avoid being a supernova.

The legendary former Australian captain, who doesn’t follow the IPL religiously, said Suryavanshi is a “fantastic attraction” but one that needs to be kept grounded for his own good, a thought that has been echoed by multiple followers of the game.

Suryavanshi, playing for Rajasthan Royals, entered history books with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans. His 101 came off only 38 balls and was the fastest ton in IPL for any Indian.

“I watched that century and I just couldn’t believe how well he struck the ball and how easy he was hitting the sixes and how relaxed he was,” Waugh said.

“As a 14-year-old, he had no concept of pressure...just play with complete freedom, so that was great to watch. I guess for him the challenge will be to keep it under control,”

he added.