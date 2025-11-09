Washington Sundar named Impact Player of the Series in Australia

Brisbane: Washington Sundar’s growing stature as one of India’s most versatile all-rounders was recognised when he received the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ medal following India’s 2-1 win in the T20I rubber in Australia.

In a behind-the-scenes video titled ‘Dressing Room BTS’ posted by the BCCI on Sunday, Sundar was all smiles as team operations manager Rahil Khaja presented him with the award.

“Coming over here and getting an opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed to the team’s victory makes me definitely happy,” said the 26-year-old Sundar after receiving the medal.

Sundar’s performances through the series underlined his value as a utility player in India’s T20I scheme of things.

In the third T20I at Hobart, though he was not used as a bowler, Sundar was promoted up the order and he top-scored with a match-winning 49 off 23 balls, striking four sixes and three boundaries to guide India to a five-wicket win that levelled the series 1-1.

Then, in the fourth game, he was held back with the ball until the death overs, but responded by taking three wickets in five deliveries across two overs, triggering an Australian collapse that secured India’s 48-run victory.