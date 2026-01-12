Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan: Gill

Vadodara: India all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury scare and will undergo a scan after picking up a side strain during the first ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 and played a key role in India’s successful run chase for a four-wicket win.

“Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” India captain Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Washington scored seven not out and added an unbeaten 27-run stand off 16 balls with KL Rahul (29 not out) as India chased down the target, finishing on 306 for six in 49 overs. Rahul saif he was unaware of the severity of Washington’s injury during the partnership.

“I didn’t know he couldn’t run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings but wasn’t aware of the extent,” Rahul said. “He was striking the ball really well,” he said.

“When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn’t much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job.” Meanwhile, India batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Sunday said his spectacular journey so far has been nothing sort of a dream come true as he is able to “give so much happiness and smile to so many people” through his sport.

Kohli scaled yet another milestone during the first ODI against New Zealand here, as he became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket and the second most prolific scorer behind Sachin Tendulkar. Playing in his 624th innings, Kohli got to the milestone by hitting a four off New Zealand leg-spinner Adithya Ashok. Tendulkar had reached the landmark during his 644th innings, while Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, only the third player in the 28000-run club, crossed the feat in his 666th

innings.agencies