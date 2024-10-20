Washington Sundar added to India squad for remaining two Tests

Bengaluru: All-rounder Washington Sundar was on Sunday added to the India squad for the remaining two Tests against New Zealand.

The selectors included Washington in the squad soon after India lost the series opener to New Zealand by eight wickets here.

The 25-year-old’s inclusion in the squad comes after his 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. That game also marked his Test debut. With another Australia tour on the horizon, he very much remains in the scheme of things. “Mr Washington Sundar will link-up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test,” said the BCCI in a statement. He has played four Tests, 22 ODIs and 52 T20 Internationals.

India’s updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington

Sundar.