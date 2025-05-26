Was eagerly awaiting the call, says Karun Nair after India comeback

Jaipur: Senior batter Karun Nair feels “proud and fortunate” at his return to the Indian Test team after a long gap of eight years and says he was “awaiting this call” having done well in the last 12-16 months in domestic circuit.

The 33-year-old Nair was on Saturday named in the 18-member Indian squad for the five-match Test tour of England beginning June 20 after scoring big runs in the 2004-05 season. He last played for India in 2017.

“Really happy and proud. Have been batting well in the last 12-16 months. It’s about keeping my processes the same and do the same things that have worked for me,” Nair said after his side Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL match here Saturday night.

Nair was dropped from the national team in 2017 soon after becoming India’s second triple centurion in Tests.

“Grateful to get back, happy and proud and fortunate. Found out like all of you found out (about his selection). Was eagerly awaiting the call, got a lot of messages from close ones,” the right-handed batter said.

His performances were instrumental in Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2024-25 season. In the Ranji Trophy, he plundered 863 runs in nine matches with four centuries.