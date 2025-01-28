Warrican stars, WI win in Pak after 34 years

multan: West Indies spun out Pakistan for 133 on a rank turning pitch to record a series-leveling 120-run win inside three days of the second and final Test on Monday.

Pakistan, who needed a further 178 runs for an improbable win on their own engineered spinning wicket, fell quickly to Jomel Warrican’s left-arm spin on Day 3 as West Indies gained their first Test win in Pakistan in over 34 years.

“We haven’t won here in a while so to come here and do it as a young group is incredible,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said, referring to the tourists’ last win in Pakistan by seven wickets at Faisalabad in November 1990. “On this pitch, there’s a ball with your name on it around the corner… it was a good experience. When you get on better pitches, you can have a similar mindset and it will help you in the long run.” Warrican claimed 5/27 to finish the series with a series-leading 19 wickets and also pushed Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship table as both ended their two-year campaigns. Resuming at 76/4, Pakistan lost both overnight batters without

adding to the total.