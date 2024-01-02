Warner’s ability and importance ensured his contract didn’t get ripped up: Clarke

Sydney: Former captain Michael Clarke has observed that David Warner’s extraordinary talent went a long way in ensuring that the explosive opener’s contract with Cricket Australia didn’t get “ripped up” despite some off-field issues.

The 37-year-old, who will retire from the Test format at the end of the series against Pakistan, has had a stellar career that also had its share of controversies including the ball-tampering scandal in a match against South Africa in 2018.

“Davey has always been a tough character, someone I loved having in the team, that intent, that aggressive approach,” Clarke told ESPN’s ‘Around The Wicket’ show.

“But he was the same off the field, a little bull, and got into a little bit of trouble along the way,” said Clarke, who was Australia’s captain in 2013 when Warner was suspended for his altercation with Joe Root in a Birmingham bar, after which he missed the first two Tests of that year’s Ashes.

“But I think he had a lot of support and help from, certainly, senior players and around Cricket Australia that helped him not have his contract ripped up. There was a bit of a fight to keep him because he was so important to the team. “(There was) the confidence, being his captain, that (at) the start of his career that like all of us, we are young, (he) needed to learn lessons along the way.

“Davey’s game has really been learnt at the highest level, playing for Australia, which is not easy to do. So I think he deserves a lot of credit.”

Warner’s aggressive brand of cricket did not convince many at the start of his career when he made the cut to Australia first-class cricket from T20s. But Clarke said he proved the doubter’s wrong.