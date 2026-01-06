Warming up for Aus Open

Brisbane: The Battle of the Sexes exhibition was a bit of fun for Aryna Sabalenka and a showdown she regarded as good preparation for the Australian Open.

In her first match since playing Nick Kyrgios in Dubai last month, No. 1-ranked Sabalenka overwhelmed No. 50 Cristina Bucsa 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday to start her title defence at the Brisbane International. The aim was to lay down a marker ahead of a potential quarterfinal against Madison Keys, who beat Cartney Kessler 6-4, 6-3.

The exhibition attracted some criticism but also, at least as far as Sabalenka was concerned, a lot of positive attention. “It was fun. It was a great challenge. I think we brought so many eyes on tennis,” she said. “What I’m sad about is that some people got it wrong, the whole idea of that event. And I don’t care. I feel like there’s always going to be people who don’t like you, don’t respect you, don’t support you, but there’s so many people who support me, who really cheer me on and who find inspiration in me. I’m focusing on that part.”

Sabalenka’s focus now is getting back onto a winning roll in Australia. She won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2023 and ‘24 and was on a 20-match winning streak at Melbourne Park until a loss in last year’s final to Keys.