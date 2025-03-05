Wanted to have six bowling options: Rohit

Dubai: Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tuesday said he has always stressed on having six bowling options at his disposal without compromising the batting depth, which was on full view in the team’s comfortable win over Australia in the Champions Trophy here.

Set a target of 265, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 84 and useful contributions from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to register a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare, after the bowlers restricted the Aussies to a sub-par total in the first semifinal.

“That is something I really wanted, to have six bowling options and then batting till No. 8 as well. This is something we discussed while making the squad. Credit goes to everyone who were involved in making the team,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

Mohammed Shami (3/38) grabbed three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece.

“Halfway through the game, we felt it was a reasonable score, and we have to bat really really well. I thought we were very clinical with the bat. We were very calm and composed. The wicket looked better, and that has been the nature of the surfaces,” he said.