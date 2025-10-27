Wanted to go out on a high: Devine

Visakhapatnam: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was “disappointed” not to end her illustrious career on a winning note but expressed pride in witnessing the growth of women’s cricket during her journey.

She was also grateful for the friendships she built and and memories cherished for nearly two decades in the sport. Devine bid a quiet farewell to her career as New Zealand suffered a eight-wicket loss to England in their final group-stage match.

Devine said she had hoped to “go out on a high”, but credited the English side for executing their plans well““Disappointing. Not to make it about myself, I wanted to go out on a high and today’s performance wasn’t that. Credit to England, they stuck at it and did the job with the bat,”

she said.