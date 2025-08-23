Wantaway forward Isak won’t play vs Liverpool

Newcastle: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe remains hopeful Alexander Isak can be reintegrated into the squad, despite the disgruntled striker saying his relationship with the club cannot continue in an explosive midweek post on social media.

Isak broke his silence on his discontent at Newcastle by posting a statement on Instagram, saying the club has broken promises about an agreement that would allow him to leave amid interest from Liverpool and reiterating his desire to move.

Newcastle responded to Isak’s outburst by saying no club official had made a commitment to let the striker leave and that it had not received a good enough offer from another team for the Sweden international. The transfer window closes on September 1.

In a twist to the saga, Liverpool are the visitors to St. James’ Park on Monday and Howe said Isak would not be involved, missing a second straight game. “He is contracted to us, he is our player,” Howe said on Friday that was dominated by questions about Isak. “My wish is that he’d be playing on Monday night with us but he won’t be.”