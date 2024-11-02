Want to do everything possible to win: Nicholas post LSG retention

Lucknow: West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has thanked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for showing faith in him following his retention, and is eager to do everything possible to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title next season. After the IPL retention deadline ended on Thursday, the Trinidadian was one of the five players to be retained by the franchise.

The 29-year-old was retained by LSG for Rs 21 crore, the joint second-highest retention price for the upcoming season, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli.

The four other LSG retentions were Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore) and Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore). “I’m just thankful and grateful for another year, another opportunity. I’m really thankful that LSG has given me requiredan opportunity to represent them again,” Pooran said in a video released by the franchise on its social media handles. “In 2023, they took a risk on me, and they took a chance, and I’m just really happy that I could contribute to the franchise becoming better. Obviously, we’re still searching (for) that title. “Two years after, I’m really happy that they retained me, and they’ve shown so much trust in me. It really means a lot to me. I want to do everything possible to win. That’s basically it.”agencies