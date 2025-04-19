Wankhede wow: Stand news takes captain Rohit down memory lane

Mumbai: An emotional India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday recalled his journey from standing outside the Wankhede Stadium as a young player to catch a glimpse of Mumbai Ranji Trophy stars to having a stand named after him at the iconic venue, terming it as an “unreal feeling”.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had recently announced naming a stand after India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit along with former captain Ajit Wadekar and former BCCI president and ICC chairman Sharad Pawar.

“No one dreams of things like this when they are just starting off playing cricket,” said Rohit after being announced as the brand ambassador of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League.

Then he took a trip back in time, remembering being a starry-eyed budding player jostling to watch the stars of yesteryears.

“I still remember those days when I used to stand outside (the) Wankhede Stadium just to enter and watch Mumbai Ranji Trophy team practice; I am talking about 2004 or maybe 2003 We used to finish our U-14, U-16 training at Azad Maidan. Me, with a few of my friends, used to travel across the railway track to go and just get a glimpse of some of the Ranji Trophy cricketers,” he added.

Rohit continued: “I know how tough it was to get inside the Wankhede Stadium back then. Even now, obviously, no random (people) will be allowed inside the stadium… but those were the days.”

The Level 3 of the Divecha Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium will be named after Rohit, who led India to title wins in the T20 World Cup 2024 and in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Now, to sit back and think that there is going to be a stadium stand in my name, it is such an unreal feeling. It is something that I have never thought of and I will be forever grateful for this big honour in my life,” he said.

Meanwhil,e the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will begin one day after the conclusion of the IPL with India Test and ODI skipper Rohit officially announced as the tournament’s face here on Friday. Two of these eight teams will be under new owners with one of them named Sobo Mumbai Falcons. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd and Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment are the two new owners.