Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens may host World Cup semi-finals

New Delhi: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata --- both iconic venues -- have emerged as the frontrunners to host the two semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

This means the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai -- another venue with a rich legacy -- could lose out on organising one of the biggest games of the ODI showpiece.

"Mumbai's Wankhede and Kolkata's Eden

Gardens are two likely venues for the World Cup semi finals. Earlier, Chennai was also in the race but it seems Eden is slightly ahead now," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

"One of the reasons could be the November weather in Chennai where there is always chance of rain."

Twelve hosting associations were called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the details and finalise the venues before Tuesday's official announcement.

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play their last-four stage game in Mumbai.



