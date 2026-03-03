Wankhede calling

new delhi: The smile on Suryakumar Yadav’s face and his animated celebration with Sanju Samson after India defeated West Indies to reach the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals in Kolkata on Sunday made for good television. Interestingly, this was the same Samson whose place in the side had come under scrutiny last week, when Suryakumar was asked at a press conference whether changes were needed as Abhishek Sharma struggled for form.



It is now evident that while Abhishek continues to be backed publicly, the dip in his confidence is visible. Dropping catches as if butter has been applied to his fingers is not a pleasant sight and reflects the pressure he is under.

As Team India landed in Mumbai on Monday, the focus shifted to the Wankhede Stadium — the venue where India defeated the United States last month. On that occasion, Suryakumar scored a match-winning 84. Since then, however, he has struggled for substantial scores. A glance at his numbers in this World Cup suggests a skipper short of fluency. He has been reprieved early in innings more than once, yet has failed to convert starts into defining knocks.

Against West Indies on Sunday, Suryakumar attempted to play more authentic strokes through the off-side, but his inability to register a half-century in a crucial chase adds to the impression that he is not at his dominant best.

The Wankhede is a happy hunting ground for India — and for Suryakumar personally. This is home. He grew up playing ‘Maidan’ cricket in Mumbai and knows these conditions intimately. Familiar surroundings, positive vibes and passionate home support could provide the lift he needs when India take on England in the semi-final on March 5, a day after Holi.

So far, India’s campaign has been sustained by different match-winners — Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson have all stepped up at various stages. Now, it is time for Suryakumar to do the same. At this stage of the tournament, every game is a knockout. Perform or perish is the mantra. India had to beat West Indies and managed to do so against the odds.

England may appear light on paper, but in T20 cricket they are never to be underestimated. On their day, they can be formidable.

Suryakumar continues to wear a cheerful expression outwardly, but he will know that his bat has not spoken loudly enough. For someone once celebrated as a 360-degree batter, his returns have been modest. Scores of 30 or 35 are not what one expects from the captain in a World Cup. He must now change gears and produce a defining innings — particularly with potentially just two matches left in the tournament.

At 35, Suryakumar understands this World Cup could represent his defining opportunity as a leader. With the next T20 World Cup scheduled for 2028 in Australia and England, the BCCI is certain to look ahead and groom younger leaders. The T20 format’s growing significance adds further urgency. India will compete in the Asian Games in Nagoya this September, and T20 cricket will feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The clock is ticking.

If stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli moved on after India’s 2024 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar knows how the system functions. Transition planning is constant. Grooming new leaders is now part of the blueprint.

For Suryakumar, the moment is here — not just to lead with a smile, but to stamp his authority with the bat.