‘Wall of Indian hockey’ Sreejesh set for one last dance in Paris Olympic

New Delhi: “This is my last international tournament,” said the ever-smiling, long-serving ‘Wall of Indian hockey’ PR Sreejesh as he gets set to bring the curtain down on a glorious 18-year-long career at the Paris Olympics.

He would have by then attained the rare distinction of being the first Indian goalkeeper to feature in four Olympics. The journey from Kochi to an Olympic medal in Tokyo was not easy for Sreejesh, who made his senior debut in 2006 at the South Asian Games in Colombo, as he often lost his place to seniors like Baljit Singh, Adrian D’Souza and Bharat Chettri.

But luck finally smiled on him in 2009, albeit in a strange way. Baljit suffered a career-ending freak eye injury and the lanky goalkeeper from Kerala grabbed the opportunity with both hands. “This (Olympics) is my last tournament,” Sreejesh told PTI in an exclusive interview from Paris.