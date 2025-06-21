WADA says India tops positivity rate

New Delhi: India’s doping woes came to the fore once again with the country topping the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2023 testing figures among countries which analysed 5,000 or more samples even as the sports ministry promised an “aggressive clean-up” and an amended Anti-Doping Act after addressing objections from the WADA.

India’s positivity rate for banned substances stood at 3.8 per cent -- 214 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) from 5606 samples. The sample size was significantly higher from 2022 when 3865 tests returned an AAF rate of 3.2 per cent.

Of the 5606 tests, 2748 were conducted in-competition. India’s positivity rate for banned substances was significantly higher than China (28,197 samples, 0.2 per cent AAF rate), USA (6798 samples, 1.0 per cent AAF rate), France (11,368 samples, 0.9 per cent AAF rate), Germany (15,153 samples, 0.4 per cent AAF rate) and Russia (10,395 samples, 1.0 per cent AAF rate).

As compared to India’s 214, France, Russia, USA, China and Germany recorded 105, 99, 66, 60 and 57 AAFs respectively.

“Any amount of doping is unacceptable but we have to acknowledge that our testing is vigorous and with every year the sample size is increasing. With our aggressive awareness campaigns, we intend to bring the numbers down in the next two years,” a sports ministry source said.