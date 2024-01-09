Vondrousova withdraws from Adelaide tournament

Adelaide: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the Adelaide International on Tuesday citing a right hip injury, five days before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne.

The No. 7-ranked Vondrousova pulled out of the tournament hours before her scheduled first-round match against Russian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Taylor Townsend will take her place in the draw.

Sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was broken while serving for the match at 5-2 in the third set and missed two match

points in the next game before finally fending off Sorana Cirstea 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The 2017 French Open champion will next play Caroline Garcia, who beat local wildcard entry Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

“I feel like I was sleeping in the first set,” Ostapenko said. “I’m not a morning person; I needed time to get

into the match. When I start to take time and be a bit more calm, I play better.”

Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova upset former No. 1-ranked Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1, winning 10 consecutive games after dropping serve early.