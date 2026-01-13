Viva la Barca

Jeddah: Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia.

Raphinha’s 73rd-minute winner came in a fortuitous manner after he slipped while shooting and the shot deflected off Madrid defender Raúl Asencio to fool goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The clasico final featured a hectic end to the first half when three stoppage-time goals were scored before the break, two by Real Madrid and one by Barcelona. Barcelona beat Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final, when Raphinha also scored twice.

“We gave all we had,” Raphinha said. “I was emotional at the end of the match, we needed a win like this.”

It was the 16th Super Cup title for Barcelona, more than any other club. Madrid is second with 13 titles.

Kylian Mbappé, who had missed the semifinals of the mini-Super Cup tournament because of a knee issue, entered the match in the 76th but couldn’t do enough to help Madrid equalize. The France forward missed Madrid’s win over Atletico Madrid in the semifinals on Thursday but then traveled from Spain to Saudi Arabia to be available for the final of the mini-tournament.

Robert Lewandowski also scored for Barcelona. Madrid’s goals were scored by Vinícius Júnior and Gonzalo García.

The trophy was lifted by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who had been out since November because of private reasons. Spanish media reports said he was on a mental health break. The Catalan club opened the scoring in Jeddah on Sunday with Raphinha in a breakaway in the 36th. Madrid equalized with a superb goal from Vinícius. agencies