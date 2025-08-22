Vishal TK smashes men’s 400m NR

Chennai: Tamil Nadu quarter-miler Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi on Thursday smashed the men’s 400m national record with a time of 45.12 seconds at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old ran a stunning race to leave behind his rivals way behind at the finishing line to cement his status as the numero uno quarter-miler of the country. He bettered the previous national record of 45.21 seconds which was in the name of Muhammed Anas since 2029.

Vishal’s earlier best was 45.57 seconds while finishing fourth at the 2025 Asian Championships in May in South Korea where he was a member of India’s gold-winning mixed 4x400m relay team and silver-winning men’s 4x400m relay quartet.

With his 45.12 seconds timing after a scorching run, Vishal became the fourth fastest Asian 400m runner of the season, behind Yuki Joseph Nakajima (44.84 seconds) of Japan, Ammar Ismail Ibrahim (44.90 seconds) of Qatar and Liukai Liu (45.06 seconds)

of China.