Visa delay hampers boxers’ UK training trip

new delhi: The Indian boxers’ planned training trip to the UK ahead of the all-important World Championships has been hampered due to visa-related complications.

The squad was scheduled to travel on Sunday to take part in a multinational training camp in Sheffield, a key build-up to the World Championships in Liverpool from September 4 to 14.

However, only four women boxers and a few members of the coaching staff have managed to secure visas and reach the UK.

The 10-member men’s team and six women pugilists are still awaiting their clearances and remain at the national camp in NIS Patiala.

At present, the male boxers have the services of only one coach as three others, including head coach Dharmendra Yadav, are already in Sheffield.

“Yes, the three of us have reached here but all the (male) boxers are still waiting for their visas,” Yadav said. “We had to start sparring in the multinational camp from Wednesday but we cancelled it as we don’t know when the visa will arrive and when the boxers will

be able to reach here.” agencies