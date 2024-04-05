Virat Kohli under lot of pressure this IPL: Smith

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is “under a lot of pressure” in the ongoing IPL owing to the collective failure of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters, feels former Australia captain Steve Smith who wants the Indian superstar’s RCB teammates to come good in the supporting act.

Kohli has waged a lone battle for RCB this IPL season with 203 runs in four matches at 67.66 with two fifties. The second-best batter, Dinesh Karthik, is way behind with 90 runs in as many games.

Despite Kohli’s consistency, RCB have faltered with three losses in four matches throwing them as far back as the seventh spot in the points table. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, skipper Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green have been underwhelming so far with the bat.

“He needs the other key batters to stand up with him, and if they do that, they can turn things around for their season. But, at the moment, they’re not so a lot of pressure is on Virat,” Smith, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the channel’s studio here. “I doubt he’d be putting extra pressure on himself. (But) some of the other top-order and middle-order (batters) need to help Virat,” he said.

Smith warned that Kohli is not going to score runs in every match and RCB batters must get their act together.

“He started the campaign really well in the IPL and he needs some support. He’s not going to score runs on every occasion,” he said.