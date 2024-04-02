‘Virat Kohli seems to have evolved again, never write off your champions’

Mumbai: Virat Kohli seems to have “evolved again” avowed former Australia cricketer David Hussey, who warned against writing off the champion player after a debate ensued on the Indian batter’s strike rate.

Despite leading the run chart for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in

the ongoing edition of IPL, Kohli faced some criticism for not batting aggressively enough against KKR in their last game.

Kohli is the joint-highest run getter so far with RR’s Riyan Parag, scoring 181 runs in three

matches with two fifties at a strike rate of 141.4.

With the T20 World Cup impending, Kohli’s place in the team has also been a topic of discussion even though he played one of the most memorable innings for India in their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

“Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer, isn’t he in the IPL currently?” Hussey replied when asked about what he made of the debate around Kohli’s strike rate.

“He’s a pretty good player. I don’t think he’s going to have too many issues. If you see the strike rate in this IPL, he seems to have taken his game to a new level, he’s evolved again,” Hussey told the

media here on the sidelines of the announcement of the launch of

Melbourne Cricket Academy, a partnership between Cricket Victoria and

KheloMore.agencies