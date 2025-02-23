Virat Kohli becomes quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODI cricket

Dubai: India superstar Virat Kohli on Sunday created history as he became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan here.

Kohli is now only the third batter in ODI cricket to have scored 14,000 runs, after the legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs). Kohli is the quickest-ever to the milestone, having completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 287 innings. Before him, Tendulkar had taken 350 innings to reach the feat while Sangakkara took 378 outings.

The India No. 3 needed only 15 runs on Sunday to reach the milestone, which he did with a four through covers off Haris Rauf in the 13th over of the run chase. The 36-year-old modern day great was also the fastest to 13,000 runs, which he had completed in September 2023 against Pakistan in Colombo during the Asia Cup.

Kohli already holds the record for scoring most ODI centuries (50), having gone past Tendulkar during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Earlier in the game against Pakistan, Kohli had gone past former captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of most catches by any Indian fielder when he took his 157th catch in his 299th ODI. Azharuddin had taken 156 catches in his 334 ODIs for India between 1985-2000. Kohli took a forward diving catch after running in from long on to dismiss Pakistan’s Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav. He then took his 158th catch when he grabbed his second of the match at deep midwicket to dismiss Khushdil Shah off Harshit Rana.