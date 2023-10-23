Vinicius targeted again as Sevilla ejects fan for ‘racist behavior’

Madrid: Sevilla ejected a fan from its Spanish league match against Real Madrid and filed a complaint with police

after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior,” with Vinicius Junior once again the target.

In a statement Sevilla did not specify what the behavior was, or name any intended target, but

the Madrid star, who is Black, later posted on social media about being on the receiving end of racism during Saturday’s match.

Vinicius, who has regularly faced racist abuse from rival fans, said it was “another sad episode for Spanish Football.”

Sevilla said that it “condemns any xenophobic and racist behavior, even an isolated case, like this one was, and expresses

its predisposition to work with authorities to eradicate these attitudes.”