Vikrant Keni to lead Indian disabled cricket team in T20s

Mumbai: All-rounder Vikrant Keni will captain the 16-member Indian physically disabled cricket team for the five-match T20 series against England to be held in Ahmedabad between January 28 and February 6.

The series is being organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), supported by the BCCI.

Jammu and Kashmir batter Wasim Iqbal has been named as Keni’s deputy.

Ahead of the series, a week-long training camp was held at the Rajasthan Royals’ High Performance Centre in Nagpur from January 14 to 20.

The team: Vikrant Keni (captain), Wasim Iqbal (vice-captain), Swapnil Munghel, Shanmugam D, Jaffar Amin Bhat, Radhika Prasad, Ravindra Sante, Yogendra B, Lokesh Marghade, Majid Ah Magray, Pawan Kumar, Moh Sadiq, Duvvuru Akhil Reddy, Aamir Hassan, Sunny, Shiv

Shankara GS.